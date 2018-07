How A Drone Helped Rescue A Climber High altitude searches are a risky business. So let us introduce the hero of our story, the DJI Mavic Pro drone.

How A Drone Helped Rescue A Climber Technology How A Drone Helped Rescue A Climber How A Drone Helped Rescue A Climber Audio will be available later today. High altitude searches are a risky business. So let us introduce the hero of our story, the DJI Mavic Pro drone. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor