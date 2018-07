Family Reunification Deadline Approaches The Trump administration is facing a Thursday deadline to reunify migrant children separated from their families. There are more than 2,000 kids still awaiting reunification.

Family Reunification Deadline Approaches National Family Reunification Deadline Approaches Family Reunification Deadline Approaches Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration is facing a Thursday deadline to reunify migrant children separated from their families. There are more than 2,000 kids still awaiting reunification. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor