Michael Arceneaux's new book, I Can't Date Jesus, is a collection of essays about his early years. Beyoncé, he says, taught him a valuable lesson: "Just be yourself and be very good at what you do."
Growing Up Black, Gay And Catholic In Texas, Memoirist Put His Faith In Beyoncé

Listen · 33:19
  • Download
Author Interviews

Heard on Fresh Air

Michael Arceneaux's new book, I Can't Date Jesus, is a collection of essays about his early years. Beyoncé, he says, taught him a valuable lesson: "Just be yourself and be very good at what you do."

