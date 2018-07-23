Accessibility links
Listen To Damian Lazarus' Guest Mix On 'Metropolis' Damian Lazarus is a DJ and producer that also acts as curator of Day Zero, Get Lost, and Rebel Rave, making him one of the most respected exponents of the contemporary house and techno scene.
DJ, producer and curator Damian Lazarus.
Moses Pini Siluk/Courtesy of the artist
Throughout a long career, Damian Lazarus has worked tirelessly to maintain a constant flow of creativity and innovation within the house and techno sphere. Lazarus has found his niche creating mood-servicing soundtracks which elevate a given atmosphere and transport the listener. Now, Lazarus' magical live project The Ancient Moons returns with Heart of Sky, released on July 20. It combines Lazarus's cosmic world influences with his love for '80s soul and funk.

To mark the announcement of Heart of Sky, we are thrilled to welcome Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons to Metropolis for an exclusive mix, only on KCRW.


SET LIST:


1. Damian Lazarus & the Ancient Moons, "unreleased"

2. Jenia & Jinga, "JimJum"

3. Solarc, "Kissed by Fire"

4. Gabriel Sordo & Andrew McDonnell, "Musica Corporeus"

5. Alex Kennon, "Misdeed"

6. Made By Pete, "So Long" (Solomun Remix)

7. Tibo Dabo, "La Dorada"

8. Nick Curly, "Maelstrom"

9. Osunlade, "Momma's Groove" (Jimpster Remix)

10. Waifs & Strays, "Dipsco"

11. Leon & Dennis Cruz, "My Hood" (Ewan Pearson Remix)

