Accessibility links
We Go To The 'Source' For Summer Reading Recommendations Janet Webster Jones, owner of Detroit's Source Booksellers, recommends three books — one real-life romance, and two memoirs about starting over.
NPR logo

We Go To The 'Source' For Summer Reading Recommendations

Listen · 4:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/631553212/631626889" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
We Go To The 'Source' For Summer Reading Recommendations

Books

We Go To The 'Source' For Summer Reading Recommendations

We Go To The 'Source' For Summer Reading Recommendations

Listen · 4:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/631553212/631626889" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

More On These Titles

What Happens When Two Enemies Fall In Love?

Code Switch

What Happens When Two Enemies Fall In Love?

'Old In Art School': An MFA Inspires A Memoir Of Age

Author Interviews

'Old In Art School': An MFA Inspires A Memoir Of Age

This summer, All Things Considered is on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our second installment — you can find the first here — Janet Webster Jones, owner of Source Booksellers in Detroit, shares her selections with NPR's Audie Cornish. Click the audio link above to hear Jones describe these great summer reads:

Enemies in Love: A German POW, a Black Nurse, and an Unlikely Romance by Alexis Clark

Old in Art School: A Memoir of Starting Over by Nell Painter

The Long Haul: A Trucker's Tales of Life on the Road by Finn Murphy