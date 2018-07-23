We Go To The 'Source' For Summer Reading Recommendations
Long Haul Trucker Was 'Completely Seduced' By The Open Road
This summer, All Things Considered is on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our second installment — you can find the first here — Janet Webster Jones, owner of Source Booksellers in Detroit, shares her selections with NPR's Audie Cornish. Click the audio link above to hear Jones describe these great summer reads:
Enemies in Love: A German POW, a Black Nurse, and an Unlikely Romance by Alexis Clark
Old in Art School: A Memoir of Starting Over by Nell Painter
The Long Haul: A Trucker's Tales of Life on the Road by Finn Murphy