Yes, The New Song From Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky Is Called 'Potato Salad'

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator, two of rap's most stylish (and childish) oddballs, team up once again for "Potato Salad." The new video finds the pair lighting up the dreary streets of Paris while toting cozy fisherman sweaters and Chanel.

While they take part in a freestyle face-off over the beat to Monica's 2003 single "Knock Knock," home video-style graphics flash on screen to illustrate the verses. The video also hints at the duo's rumored WANG$NAP collaboration.

"They thought I was goofy and all mouses / Double C my luggage and fill them with Comme blouses / Y'all cop kush, my n**** I cop houses / And fill 'em with some Leo DiCap's and Cole Sprouses," Tyler spits in the first verse.

"I find it hard to find actual talent / I find it hard to find an actual challenge / I'm like Shabazz Palaces last acid hit, elaborate / Rap Lab's labyrinth," rhymes Rocky.

And while the title to this new collaboration seems to be a throwaway line having little to do with the song itself (Tyler says in the adlib-ed intro, "AWGE in the building man! What's good? Is that potato salad?"), there's plenty of other tracks that pay tribute to the cookout side dish, from The Ross Sisters' 1944 Broadway song "Solid Potato Salad," to the "Potato Salad Days" by guitarist Al Petteway and "Show Me The Potato Salad!" by the ska-punk band Survay Says!

Some mild-mannered homemakers out there looking up potato salad recipes may be confused by their current search results now that Tyler and Rocky are in the mix, but maybe it will inspire them to add some extra spice to the sauce.