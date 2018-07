'Unite The Right' Charlottesville Rally Organizer Seeking To Hold Anniversary Event NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Daily Progress reporter Chris Suarez about how the organizer of last year's deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., is seeking a court order to allow an event marking its anniversary.

'Unite The Right' Charlottesville Rally Organizer Seeking To Hold Anniversary Event National 'Unite The Right' Charlottesville Rally Organizer Seeking To Hold Anniversary Event 'Unite The Right' Charlottesville Rally Organizer Seeking To Hold Anniversary Event Audio will be available later today.