Papa John's Founder Trying To Regain Control Of Company After Using Racial Slur Papa John's founder John Schnatter is trying to take back control of his pizza empire, after resigning following a conference call in which he used the N-word. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Forbes reporter Noah Kirsch about the toxic culture Schnatter oversaw.

Papa John's Founder Trying To Regain Control Of Company After Using Racial Slur Business Papa John's Founder Trying To Regain Control Of Company After Using Racial Slur Papa John's Founder Trying To Regain Control Of Company After Using Racial Slur Audio will be available later today. Papa John's founder John Schnatter is trying to take back control of his pizza empire, after resigning following a conference call in which he used the N-word. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Forbes reporter Noah Kirsch about the toxic culture Schnatter oversaw. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor