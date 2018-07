Why America Re-Elects A Congress It Hates

Americans don't like Congress. But, its members frequently serve there for 20, 30, even 50 years.

So, how do we explain such a dismal public approval rating for the institution, when the people seem to like its component parts?

In this Ron's Office Hours, we look at the history of Congressional approval ratings and the distinction between approval of Congress as a whole — and approval of individual representatives.