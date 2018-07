Happy Birthday! Louise Brown, First IVF Baby, Turns 40 Four decades ago in England, Louise Brown became the first baby born via invitro fertilization. Her doctor, Robert Edwards, won a Nobel Prize for developing human invitro fertilization therapy.

