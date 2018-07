European Commission Head Jean-Claude Juncker To Meet With Trump About Tariffs President Trump meets with EU leaders Wednesday to discuss lifting tariffs. Noel King talks to former U.S. Trade Representative Carla Hills about what to expect.

European Commission Head Jean-Claude Juncker To Meet With Trump About Tariffs European Commission Head Jean-Claude Juncker To Meet With Trump About Tariffs European Commission Head Jean-Claude Juncker To Meet With Trump About Tariffs Audio will be available later today. President Trump meets with EU leaders Wednesday to discuss lifting tariffs. Noel King talks to former U.S. Trade Representative Carla Hills about what to expect. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor