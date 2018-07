Wildfire Forces Tourists To Leave Yosemite National Park Tourists have been ordered to leave Yosemite Valley due to poor air quality from the nearby wildfire. Visitors will have to be out of hotels, campgrounds and visitor centers by noon.

Tourists have been ordered to leave Yosemite Valley due to poor air quality from the nearby wildfire. Visitors will have to be out of hotels, campgrounds and visitor centers by noon.