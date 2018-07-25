Tiger Woods Gave One British Open Fan A Shot To Remember

Colin Hauck was filming what he thought was going to be a critical moment for Tiger Woods but then the ball hit him right in the noggin. Hauck got a handshake from Woods and a signed glove.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Tiger Woods gave one fan a shot to remember during the recent British Open. Colin Hauck was filming what he thought was going to be a critical moment for Tiger in the tournament, but then the ball hit him right in the noggin. Here's what it sounded like.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Oh.

(SOUNDBITE OF THUD)

COLIN HAUCK: Oh.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Did that hit you?

HAUCK: Yeah (laughter). All right.

(APPLAUSE)

MARTIN: The hit to the head may have been worth it, though. Hauck got a handshake from Woods, a signed glove and, presumably, an apology. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.