White House Postpones Proposed Putin Visit, Citing Russia 'Witch Hunt'

Russian President Vladimir Putin won't visit the United States this year after all, the White House said on Wednesday, following an earlier invitation by President Trump after their recent summit in Helsinki.

"The president believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we've agreed that it will be after the first of the year," national security adviser John Bolton said in a statement released by the administration.

The White House said last week that Trump had invited Putin to the United States, but the Kremlin had been quiet on the offer. Russian officials had said they might be open to Trump and Putin meeting on the sidelines of an international summit such as the G-20, but they had not committed to a trip to Washington, D.C.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the Kremlin had formally turned the White House down, or whether the American side decided to foreclose its offer before getting an official answer from Moscow.

It also wasn't clear upon what basis Bolton believes that Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation Trump calls the "witch hunt" to which Bolton alluded, might be finished by Dec. 31.

The special counsel's office does not comment on its work or its schedules. One unanswered question on Wednesday was whether Bolton's statement effectively amounted to a policy that means Putin cannot come to the United States so long as Mueller's work continues.

High-profile hearing

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday afternoon to answer questions about what Trump and Putin discussed in their two-hour private meeting.

Pompeo was expected to tell senators how strongly he has warned the Russians not to interfere in American elections following the wave of "active measures" they launched against the United States in 2016.

Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating that interference and whether any Americans conspired with it. Trump, who denies there was any collusion by his campaign and the Russian effort, goes back and forth about what he accepts and what he rejects about what took place.

Sometimes — as in Helsinki with Putin — Trump says he doesn't believe the Russians attacked the election. Other times he says he accepts the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community, which have since been endorsed by the Senate intelligence committee.

Most recently, Trump said on Tuesday that not only does he accept that foreign interference is taking place, he fears that this year Russia will direct its energies in support of Democrats who want to claim majorities in the House and Senate.