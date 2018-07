Trump Administration Says 463 Migrant Parents Might Have Been Deported Without Children Hundreds of migrant families will not be reunited by Thursday's court-appointed deadline. The Trump administration says as many as 463 parents may no longer be in the U.S., and dozens more waived reunification voluntarily.

