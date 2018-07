Pig Farmer Weighs In On Market Uncertainty And Impact Of Tariffs NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Gregg Hora, a pig farmer and president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, who has seen the price of pigs plummet with market uncertainty over tariffs and the meat surplus.

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Gregg Hora, a pig farmer and president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, who has seen the price of pigs plummet with market uncertainty over tariffs and the meat surplus.