Sergio Marchionne, Charismatic CEO Of Fiat Chrysler, Dies At 66 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has died at 66, following unexpected complications from surgery. He was credited with saving Chrysler after its 2009 bankruptcy and known for doing things his own way.

