Lawyers For Larry Nassar Say He Was Assaulted In Federal Prison

Lawyers for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar say a judge's remarks at sentencing contributed to an assault on him at the federal prison in Arizona where he is serving 60 years for possession of child pornography.

In motions filed on Tuesday requesting a resentencing for Nassar in one of his cases, lawyers blamed Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina for encouraging the assault. In January, Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40- to 175-years in state prison for sexual assault in a case separate from the federal child pornography charges.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls who sought treatment from him while he was at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

According to The Associated Press, "During the seven-day sentencing in January at which at least 169 women and girls provided statements, ... Aquilina described Nassar as a 'monster' ... [and] said she would allow someone 'to do to him what he did to others' if the Constitution allowed ..."

"Unfortunately, Judge Aquilina's comments and conducting of the sentencing proceeding appeared to encourage this type of behavior," Nassar's lawyers, Jacqueline McCann and Malaika Ramsey-Heath, wrote. They said Aquilina allowed the sentencing hearing to "devolve into a free-for-all."

The Detroit News reports that the attack on Nassar occurred in late May "within hours of being released into the general population" at the high-security United States Penitentiary in Tucson.

The newspaper quotes Ralph Miller, a retired Bureau of Prisons employee who specialized in sex offender cases as saying the other option for Nassar would be to move to the Special Housing Unit.

"That's the jail within the jail: lockdown 23 hours a day and they allow them out one hour a day for recreation," Miller told the News.

Nassar is currently serving his federal sentence for child pornography possession. As the AP notes, in the unlikely event that he ever gets out of federal prison, "... he would begin serving the 40- to 175-year sentence in state prison that Aquilina gave him for the sexual assaults."