Feminism Gets A New Platform In Argentina An Argentinian daytime talk show, known for stoking fights among scantily clad cabaret dancers, broke format and suddenly invited nuanced conversations about feminism, sexual harassment and abortion.

Feminism Gets A New Platform In Argentina Latin America Feminism Gets A New Platform In Argentina Feminism Gets A New Platform In Argentina Audio will be available later today. An Argentinian daytime talk show, known for stoking fights among scantily clad cabaret dancers, broke format and suddenly invited nuanced conversations about feminism, sexual harassment and abortion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor