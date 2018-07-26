Accessibility links
Heavy Weapons Training May Cause Brain Injuries, But The VA Doesn't Cover It The Department of Veterans Affairs is trying to figure out how to deal with veterans who may have brain damage from firing powerful weapons.
NPR logo

Heavy Weapons Training May Cause Brain Injuries, But The VA Doesn't Cover It

Listen · 4:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/632725891/632771960" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heavy Weapons Training May Cause Brain Injuries, But The VA Doesn't Cover It

Health

Heavy Weapons Training May Cause Brain Injuries, But The VA Doesn't Cover It

Heavy Weapons Training May Cause Brain Injuries, But The VA Doesn't Cover It

Listen · 4:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/632725891/632771960" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered
Enlarge this image

Heavy weapons like this shoulder-launched multipurpose assault weapon deliver a powerful blast to the shooter's head. D. Gonzalez/1st Marine Division hide caption

toggle caption
D. Gonzalez/1st Marine Division

Heavy weapons like this shoulder-launched multipurpose assault weapon deliver a powerful blast to the shooter's head.

D. Gonzalez/1st Marine Division

Daniel, a Marine Corps veteran, used to fire a rocket launcher called the shoulder-launched multipurpose assault weapon. Two decades later, he still experiences dizzy spells and disorientation. But the Department of Veterans Affairs doesn't have a category for vets like him, who may have sustained traumatic brain injuries from training rather than combat.

Read Daniel's full story on NPR's health blog, Shots.