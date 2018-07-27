Accessibility links
Jeffrey Howard: Should A Culture Dedicated To Free Speech Limit Hate Speech? Political scientist Jeffrey Howard says democracies should allow all types of speech — even if they're hurtful. The key, he says, is to respond with conversation rather than confrontation.
NPR logo

Jeffrey Howard: Should A Culture Dedicated To Free Speech Limit Hate Speech?

Listen · 12:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/632628282/632988827" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jeffrey Howard: Should A Culture Dedicated To Free Speech Limit Hate Speech?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Jeffrey Howard: Should A Culture Dedicated To Free Speech Limit Hate Speech?

Jeffrey Howard: Should A Culture Dedicated To Free Speech Limit Hate Speech?

Listen · 12:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/632628282/632988827" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Right to Speak.

About Jeffrey Howard's TED Talk

Political scientist Jeffrey Howard says democracies should allow all types of speech — even if they're hurtful. The key, he says, is to respond with conversation rather than confrontation.

About Jeffrey Howard

Jeffrey Howard is a political scientist at the University College London. He specializes in crime and punishment, freedom of expression, and counter-terrorism. He has been published in The Journal of Political Philosophy, among others. Howard is currently working on a project about incitement and hate speech, exploring the conditions under which it ought to be a crime to advocate for or otherwise inspire criminal violence.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.