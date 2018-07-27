Accessibility links
James Kirchick: Who Benefits From Unrestricted Free Speech? When James Kirchick was in college, someone he found deeply offensive spoke on campus. Rather than protest, James attended the talk. He says free speech benefits everyone, especially the powerless.
James Kirchick: Who Benefits From Unrestricted Free Speech?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Right to Speak.

About James Kirchick's TED Talk

When James Kirchick was in college, someone he found deeply offensive spoke on campus. Rather than protest, James attended the talk. He says free speech benefits everyone, especially the powerless.

About James Kirchick

James Kirchick is a journalist and a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution. He is also the author of The End Of Europe: Dictators, Demagogues And The Coming Dark Age. For over three years, Kirchick worked at The New Republic, where he reported on domestic politics, lobbying, intelligence, and American foreign policy. Kirchick is also a leading voice on American gay politics and a recipient of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association Journalist of the Year Award.

