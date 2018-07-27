Accessibility links
Stream The 2018 Newport Folk Festival This Weekend Hear sets from Courtney Barnett, Margo Price, Lucius, Fantastic Negrito and more during the live stream of the Newport Folk Festival.
Chicano Batman performing at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival Adam Kissick /NPR hide caption

This weekend, NPR Music will be on the ground at one of our favorite summer events: the Newport Folk Festival. We're looking forward to hearing the brilliant sounds of Courtney Barnett, gospel powerhouse The War and Treaty and the instrumental vibrations of Khruangbin.

If you can't join us in Newport, we'll be live-streaming select sets from the entire weekend via TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Set times and a complete webcast schedule are listed below.

All times are displayed in Eastern time and are subject to change.

Friday, July 27

Darlingside - 11:00 a.m.
Fantastic Negrito - 11:20 a.m.
Amanda Shires - 12:15 p.m.
JD McPherson - 12:35 p.m.
Margo Price - 1:50 p.m.
The Wood Brothers - 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real - 12:30 p.m.
Valerie June - 1:50 p.m.
Shakey Graves - 3:10 p.m.
Courtney Barnett - 4:40 p.m.
Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

Twain - 11:00:00 a.m.
War & Treaty - 11:05 p.m.
Khruangbin - 12:15 p.m.
Passenger - 12:30 p.m.
Nels Cline - 1:30 p.m.
Gary Clark Jr. - 3:15 p.m.
Brandi Carlile - 4:45 p.m.
Langhorne Slim - 5:05 p.m.

