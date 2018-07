Did The Government Meet The Deadline To Reunite Migrant Families? The Trump administration says it has reunited all of the eligible parents with their children who were separated under the "zero tolerance" policy. Hundreds of kids are still in government custody.

Did The Government Meet The Deadline To Reunite Migrant Families?