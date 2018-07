Cohen Contradicts Denials Of Trump Tower Meeting By President's Team Michael Cohen, President Trump's ex-attorney, claims Trump knew in advance of a 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, CNN reports.

Cohen Contradicts Denials Of Trump Tower Meeting By President's Team

Michael Cohen, President Trump's ex-attorney, claims Trump knew in advance of a 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, CNN reports.