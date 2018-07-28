Accessibility links
Not My Job: 'Stay Human' Bandleader Jon Batiste Gets Quizzed On Robots Batiste comes from a family of musicians; he played drums and percussion with the Batiste Brothers Band as a kid, and his debut album came out before he could vote.
Not My Job: 'Stay Human' Bandleader Jon Batiste Gets Quizzed On Robots

Listen · 11:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/633019196/633423472" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Jon Batiste performs at the National CARES Mentoring Movement's Gala on Jan. 30, 2017 in New York City.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for National CARES Mentoring Movement
Jon Batiste comes from a family of musicians; he played drums and percussion with the Batiste Brothers Band as a kid, and his debut album came out before he could vote. His band Stay Human is the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and his album Hollywood Africans comes out in September.

Since Batiste is the leader of Stay Human, we've decided to quiz him on robots.

