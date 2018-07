Understanding Friday's Economic News The United States' economy is experiencing a period of growth, and President Trump says he is responsible. Scott Simon talks to Harvard's Kenneth Rogoff about what's causing the current economic boom.

Understanding Friday's Economic News Economy Understanding Friday's Economic News Understanding Friday's Economic News Audio will be available later today. The United States' economy is experiencing a period of growth, and President Trump says he is responsible. Scott Simon talks to Harvard's Kenneth Rogoff about what's causing the current economic boom. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor