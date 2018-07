The 'Downwinders' From Atomic Testing Get Deserved Attention The Santa Fe Opera is inviting "downwinders," locals affected by radiation from the testing of the first atomic bombs, on stage during performances of Dr. Atomic.

The 'Downwinders' From Atomic Testing Get Deserved Attention Theater The 'Downwinders' From Atomic Testing Get Deserved Attention The 'Downwinders' From Atomic Testing Get Deserved Attention Audio will be available later today. The Santa Fe Opera is inviting "downwinders," locals affected by radiation from the testing of the first atomic bombs, on stage during performances of Dr. Atomic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor