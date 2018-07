Even As Social Services Group Looks To Help Reunited Families, 'There's No Trust' The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their parents. Caren Barrientos of Lutheran Social Services tells Michel Martin the separation left the children with an indescribable look of loss.

Even As Social Services Group Looks To Help Reunited Families, 'There's No Trust' Even As Social Services Group Looks To Help Reunited Families, 'There's No Trust' Even As Social Services Group Looks To Help Reunited Families, 'There's No Trust' Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their parents. Caren Barrientos of Lutheran Social Services tells Michel Martin the separation left the children with an indescribable look of loss. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor