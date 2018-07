Questions Remain After 80 Killed In Greece Fire As Greek investigators probe the cause of the recent wildfire near Athens, tragic stories emerge about how the more than 80 victims died.

Questions Remain After 80 Killed In Greece Fire Questions Remain After 80 Killed In Greece Fire Questions Remain After 80 Killed In Greece Fire Audio will be available later today. As Greek investigators probe the cause of the recent wildfire near Athens, tragic stories emerge about how the more than 80 victims died. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor