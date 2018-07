Philadelphia Will Not Renew Contract With ICE Philadelphia is terminating its long-running contract with federal immigration officials, which allowed agents to access an arrest database allegedly used to target unauthorized immigrants.

Philadelphia Will Not Renew Contract With ICE Philadelphia Will Not Renew Contract With ICE Philadelphia Will Not Renew Contract With ICE Audio will be available later today. Philadelphia is terminating its long-running contract with federal immigration officials, which allowed agents to access an arrest database allegedly used to target unauthorized immigrants. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor