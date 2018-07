Barbershop: The Ethics Of Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sopan Deb of The New York Times and Paul Farhi of The Washington Post about the journalistic and comedic ethics of Sacha Baron Cohen's new show.

Barbershop: The Ethics Of Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' Barbershop: The Ethics Of Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' Barbershop: The Ethics Of Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sopan Deb of The New York Times and Paul Farhi of The Washington Post about the journalistic and comedic ethics of Sacha Baron Cohen's new show. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor