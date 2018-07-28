Death Toll In Northern California's Carr Fire Rises To 5

Enlarge this image toggle caption Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Updated at 9:18 p.m. ET

Firefighters continue to battle a massive wildfire in Northern California that's displaced at least 38,000 people since it started Monday.

After ripping through the Shasta County city of Redding on Friday, the fire's span tripled overnight, scorching 80,906 acres. The fire is only 5 percent contained, according to numbers released on Saturday by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The quick-moving fire claimed the lives of three more people Saturday, bringing the Carr Fire's death toll to five.

The Associated Press reports that a woman confirmed the death Saturday of her two children and her grandmother, all of whom had been missing in the fire. "Sherry Bledsoe says that her grandmother, 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe, and her children, 5-year-old James Roberts and 4-year-old Emily Roberts, died in the fire," the wire service reports.

"My babies are dead," a tearful Sherry Bledsoe told the AP. Her two children were trapped with their great-grandmother after the blaze engulfed the family's rural home near Redding.

The deaths of the three family members are in addition to two people who died Friday working to combat the flames. NPR's Scott Neuman and Bill Chappell reported:

"The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced early Friday that a private bulldozer operator who was working on an active section of the fire had been killed. Hours later, the department said a Redding firefighter also died, according to Capital Public Radio's Nick Miller."

Cal Fire ordered more evacuations Saturday around the city of Redding, home to about 92,000 people.

Reporter Sonja Hutson of member station KQED says that although there's more than 3,500 firefighters dispatched some have been on duty for more than 48 hours at a time.

The Carr Fire's unpredictable movement is complicating their efforts to contain it. "I don't know why it's doing what it's doing," Cal Fire Chief Steve Crawford tells the AP. "It's burning in every direction all at the same time. ... It's burning as if it's got strong wind on it even when there's no wind."