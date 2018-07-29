Strong 6.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes Indonesia

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of Lalu Onank/Reuters Courtesy of Lalu Onank/Reuters

Updated at 7:08 a.m. ET

At least 14 people have been killed and more than 160 others injured in a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the Indonesian island of Lombok Sunday.

The quake damaged dozens of houses and continued to send a wave of aftershocks. The number of those killed and injured could rise as authorities respond to more locations, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of Indonesia's disaster response agency said in a statement.

The hardest hit region was East Lombok, the agency says, where eight people died and 10 people are seriously injured.

Striking at 6:47 a.m. local time, the quake's center lies 31 miles northeast of the city of Mataram on the northern part of Lombok island, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said the quake struck at a shallow depth of 6.4 kilometers (3.98 miles). Quakes originating from shallower depths tend to result in greater destruction.

The Associated Press reports: