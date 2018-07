'Peanuts' Character Franklin Turns 50 NPR's Renee Montagne marks the 50th anniversary of the Peanuts character Franklin by asking comic strip artist Robb Armstrong how he was inspired by Franklin, and in turn lent the character his name.

'Peanuts' Character Franklin Turns 50

NPR's Renee Montagne marks the 50th anniversary of the Peanuts character Franklin by asking comic strip artist Robb Armstrong how he was inspired by Franklin, and in turn lent the character his name.