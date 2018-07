Voices Of Migrants Elena Santizo was released from an immigration detention center this week just in time to meet the court-imposed deadline. Her destination after release was Tennessee to be reunited with her family.

Elena Santizo was released from an immigration detention center this week just in time to meet the court-imposed deadline. Her destination after release was Tennessee to be reunited with her family.