Zimbabwe Freedom Anthem Loses Its Meaning Last year a song about freedom became a rallying cry as Zimbabwe unseated longtime president Robert Mugabe. Now the anthem has become tainted by the lack of tangible change for people there.

Zimbabwe Freedom Anthem Loses Its Meaning Africa Zimbabwe Freedom Anthem Loses Its Meaning Zimbabwe Freedom Anthem Loses Its Meaning Audio will be available later today. Last year a song about freedom became a rallying cry as Zimbabwe unseated longtime president Robert Mugabe. Now the anthem has become tainted by the lack of tangible change for people there. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor