Stream NPR Music's List Of The 200 Greatest Songs By 21st Century Women+
Christopher Polk/Getty
Last year, NPR Music issued a correction to the history of popular music with our list of the 150 Greatest Albums Made By Women. This year, we sought to capture a new canon as it's forming with our list of The 200 Greatest Songs By 21st Century Women+. Compiled by more than 70 women and non-binary writers from inside and outside NPR, it celebrates how women and non-binary musicians are shaping the sound of music today.
You can stream our playlist on YouTube Music (click here), traditional YouTube, and Spotify. (Note: 199 of the 200 songs are available on YouTube Music, while 193 are available on Spotify. You can check out all the songs on our full list.)