Stream NPR Music's List Of The 200 Greatest Songs By 21st Century Women+

Last year, NPR Music issued a correction to the history of popular music with our list of the 150 Greatest Albums Made By Women. This year, we sought to capture a new canon as it's forming with our list of The 200 Greatest Songs By 21st Century Women+. Compiled by more than 70 women and non-binary writers from inside and outside NPR, it celebrates how women and non-binary musicians are shaping the sound of music today.

You can stream our playlist on YouTube Music (click here), traditional YouTube, and Spotify. (Note: 199 of the 200 songs are available on YouTube Music, while 193 are available on Spotify. You can check out all the songs on our full list.)

Stream The List On YouTube