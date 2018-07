Bulgarian Man, 64, Sets Record Swimming In A Sack Yane Petkov wanted to swim more than 2 miles with his feet bound and his hands tied behind his back. He wanted to do it with his entire body enclosed in a red sack. He looked like a big red fish.

Bulgarian Man, 64, Sets Record Swimming In A Sack

Yane Petkov wanted to swim more than 2 miles with his feet bound and his hands tied behind his back. He wanted to do it with his entire body enclosed in a red sack. He looked like a big red fish.