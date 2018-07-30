Bulgarian Man, 64, Sets Record Swimming In A Sack

Yane Petkov wanted to swim more than 2 miles with his feet bound and his hands tied behind his back. He wanted to do it with his entire body enclosed in a red sack. He looked like a big red fish.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all have goals that inspire us to do the impossible. Yane Petkov had a goal. The 64-year-old Bulgarian wanted to swim more than two miles with his feet bound and his hands tied behind his back. And, if that's hard enough, he wanted to do this with his entire body enclosed in a red sack, his head and everything. The video is totally crazy. Petkov looks like this big, red fish, legs flapping away. It took him about three hours, but the 64-year-old swam his way to a world record. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.