In Northern California, Deadly Carr Fire Continues To Burn Several large wildfires are burning throughout California and the largest is the Carr Fire which is so unpredictable, authorities say they've been issuing evacuation orders pretty liberally.

In Northern California, Deadly Carr Fire Continues To Burn National In Northern California, Deadly Carr Fire Continues To Burn In Northern California, Deadly Carr Fire Continues To Burn Audio will be available later today. Several large wildfires are burning throughout California and the largest is the Carr Fire which is so unpredictable, authorities say they've been issuing evacuation orders pretty liberally. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor