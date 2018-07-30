Famous For Traffic Jams, Mexico City Takes A Cue From 'La La Land'

A local theater company has reportedly been sending tutu-clad dancers to spin and twirl through the streets, while cars are stuck at traffic lights. No reports of fed-up drivers joining them.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. You remember the opening scene of the movie "La La Land"? There's gridlock in Los Angeles, and people leap out of their cars singing and dancing. It's ridiculous, but it's kind of cool. Mexico City, also famous for its traffic jams, is taking a cue. A local theater company has reportedly been sending tutu-clad dancers to spin and twirl through the streets while cars are stuck at traffic lights. No reports of fed-up drivers joining them yet.

