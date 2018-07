TV Series Examines The Significance Of Trayvon Martin's Death A series from the Paramount Network shows how the shooting death of Trayvon Martin six years ago gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, and an examination of Florida's "stand your ground law."

TV Series Examines The Significance Of Trayvon Martin's Death Race TV Series Examines The Significance Of Trayvon Martin's Death TV Series Examines The Significance Of Trayvon Martin's Death Audio will be available later today. A series from the Paramount Network shows how the shooting death of Trayvon Martin six years ago gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, and an examination of Florida's "stand your ground law." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor