Aquarium Video Shows Male Visitor Leaving With A Horn Shark

In the video, a man reaches into a tank, pulls out the shark, wraps it in a blanket and puts it in a baby stroller then leaves. Police in San Antonio, Texas, tracked the suspect down.

An aquarium in Texas encouraged visitors to touch the sea creatures. One man went way too far. Surveillance video shows him reaching into a tank and pulling out a little horn shark. He wraps it in a blanket, puts it in a baby stroller then just strolls out. Cops tracked him down. The shark, named Miss Helen, was fine. The man reportedly just wanted to add to his own collection of marine life.

