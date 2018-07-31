The Love Affair Between Toto And Weezer Continues

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with an update on one of my favorite stories of the year, the musical love affair between the bands Toto and Weezer. First, Weezer covered Toto's 1982 song "Rosanna." Then they gave their fans what they really wanted, a cover of Toto's hit from the same year, "Africa." And it has blown up on the radio this summer. Now Toto's returning the gesture with plans to release a cover of Weezer's song "Hash Pipe."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HASH PIPE")

WEEZER: (Singing) Big G's. I've got my hash pipe.

