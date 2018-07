Jury Selection To Begin In Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Manafort's Trial The fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort begins Tuesday. Noel King talks to former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg about the case and how it relates to the Russia probe.

