Trump Comment Appears To Catch Tehran Off-Guard The president said he'd be willing to meet with Iran's leaders. His comment comes days before some U.S. sanctions on Iran go back into place, following the decision to pull out of the nuclear deal.

Trump Comment Appears To Catch Tehran Off-Guard Middle East Trump Comment Appears To Catch Tehran Off-Guard Trump Comment Appears To Catch Tehran Off-Guard Audio will be available later today. The president said he'd be willing to meet with Iran's leaders. His comment comes days before some U.S. sanctions on Iran go back into place, following the decision to pull out of the nuclear deal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor