Let's Talk About Sex Talking about sex can be hard — even unthinkable. Often, it's easier to have it than discuss it. We want to know from you: What's missing from our conversations about sex?
Talking about sex can be hard — even unthinkable. Often, it's easier to have it than discuss it.

So, in this upcoming series, NPR's All Things Considered is going to try talking — candidly and unself-consciously — about how sex shapes our self-perception, relationships and culture. We want to know from you: What's missing from conversations about sex?

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response.

