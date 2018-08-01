'Game Of Thrones' Castle For Sale In Northern Ireland

A castle in Northern Ireland, that was used in Game of Thrones, is up for sale for about $650,000.

(SOUNDBITE OF RAMIN DJAWADI'S "MAIN TITLE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Good news for fans of the show "Game Of Thrones" who'd love to make that crazy fantasy world their reality - a castle in Northern Ireland that was used in Season 3 of the show is up for sale. Exterior shots of the castle were used as Riverrun in the hit show, the ancestral home of House Tully. And get this; you could buy the castle for about $650,000, which is less than the median price of an apartment in Manhattan.

(SOUNDBITE OF RAMIN DJAWADI'S "MAIN TITLE")

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.